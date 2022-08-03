Economist addresses chamber about chances of recession

July’s Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon featured Dr. David Yaskewich, associate professor of economics, at Southeast Missouri State University to discuss current economic issues.

“When I left Cape Girardeau, the price was $3.99," he said. "When I came to Farmington, the price I saw was $3.79. I was at a stoplight. I literally pulled out my phone and took a picture. The last time I was here in Farmington speaking to the chamber, it was 2019. I admit it was a boring presentation because we had this expectation of slower growth at a continued pace. There was a story where they were asking people if the Federal Reserve would see their goal of 2% growth on an annual basis.”

The informal title of Yaskewich’s presentation was ‘Do we have a recession?’ He noted two different definitions that are used for recessions.

“The financial press uses that a recession would be two declining quarters of gross domestic product growth,” he said. “That’s the technical but unofficial definition.

“The formal definition is based on the three D’s. 1. Do we see a decline in activity? 2. Is it diverse, does it affect many different sectors of the economy? 3. Duration, has the downturn in activity lasted for a significant period of time?”

Yaskewich noted that most recessions last from eight months to a little more than a year.

“If we do see one within the next two years, those forecasts are predicting it to be rather mild,” he said. “It’s not much of a positive, but it might be the silver lining.”

Showing a chart of the decline and growth of GDP since 2020 that indicated quarterly growth of 4-6%, Yaskewich maintained that these aren’t normal times.

“Normal growth would be around 3%, but we’re getting there,” he said. “We’re seeing weaker growth.”

Yaskewich also noted that the labor market is strong right now. For the economy to enter a recession, he would expect to see a weakness in the labor market and a slow-down in hiring.

“We have about 11 million unfilled positions and you have a little under six million unemployed,” he said.

Turning to the "big numbers" on everyone’s mind right now — inflation, Yaskewich said, “The most recent monthly number is 9.1%. That is one of the highest inflation numbers we have seen in this country since 1981.”

According to Yaskewich, the inflation numbers spread throughout the economy. “There’s a lot more than just gasoline and food," he said. "The largest category would be housing, whether it’s mortgage payments or rent that people pay.

“One of the things I would take away from this discussion is that we are starting to see a slowdown in the pace and a return to normalcy, albeit with the fear of a possibility of a recession.”

Yaskewich reported that the country is moving away from spending on goods and more towards services — more traveling and more of a return towards normal in general.

After the chamber presentation, Yaskewich spoke with the Farmington Press more specifically regarding aspects of the economy. Such as, does perception drive economics or does it override reality at times?

“I think elements of our perceptions matter,” he said. “Some would use the phrase, ‘self-fulfilling prophecy,’ such as asking if a reception is coming. Self-fulfilling prophecy would be that we start to think it is coming. We become concerned about our future job prospects.

"We save more today and don’t spend as much. Inflation concerns are another part of that. There’s inflation and then there’s inflation expectations. A lot of these are consumer sentiments. If people are anticipating inflation, they will likely pay higher prices. Perceptions are important, we would consider that the intersection of economics and psychology.”

Asked if government spending on stimulus and payouts to state and local governments helps fuel inflation and the possibility of recession, Yaskewich agreed to a certain extent, but placed more of the blame on the Covid shutdowns and restart of the economy.

“The fundamental issue is too many dollars chasing too few goods,” he said. “Separate from government spending are these bottlenecks that occurred when production was shut down for health and safety reasons. Then when it resumes, there is a shortage of these tangible products. Some people have stayed out of the labor force simply because of precautions on their own health. Maybe they have someone elderly in their own house.

“Production was down, that alone is inflationary. If you combine that with government spending trying to promote more spending by households such as stimulus checks, that tends to result in higher prices. The combination of the two really is why we are seeing high inflation. I would put more weight on the production model and labor shortage compared to supply chain issues.”

Offering his take on how to avoid a recession, Yaskewich explained that hopefully there will be lower rates of inflation in the long term.

“There could be some real hardship in what happens," he said. "Hopefully it’s not a severe recession as forecasts say, but definitely a slowdown. The recession risks are higher than we’ve seen in recent years, so it’s a real possibility.”

Yaskewich stressed that the tabilization of inflation has to be first because there are too many items going up in price.

He added that, how to get out of a recession depends on what causes the recession in the first place. He specified three things that need to happen to keep the country from entering a recession.

“One — Get interest rates to normal levels,” he said. “They were really low before they started. They are still not at the long term rate that would be consistent with long term growth. Two — Reduction of inflation. Three — Have supply chain issues resolved. Addressing the labor shortage and getting supply and demand more back into balance. Right now, demand is exceeding supply.

“If people anticipate that inflation is not going to go away, then you are likely to see the wages and prices spiral. Prices increase, wages increase and you see that vicious cycle.”