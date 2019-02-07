Try 1 month for 99¢

This week, the Senate Education Committee held its first hearing on education related bills and proposals for the 2019 legislative session.

Senate Bill 16, which I sponsored, was heard by the committee on Tuesday. This legislation creates the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant. This grant would allow adults to receive valuable training from our state’s colleges and universities. 

I was pleased to present this bill before the committee and discuss its merits with my colleagues. The committee members asked thoughtful questions, and overall it was an open and honest discussion. I appreciated the conversation because it provided me with excellent feedback.

Last week, I participated in the Hunt Institute’s inaugural Missouri Legislators Retreat at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. A number of policy experts and education leaders from across the country attended the event and spoke about a wide variety of educational topics, including early childhood education, teacher compensation, workforce readiness and the challenges facing Missouri’s schools.

It was especially informative to have small group discussions with superintendents and principals from schools across the state to learn the specific challenges facing their schools. I was grateful for the opportunity to co-host this retreat and engage in constructive conversations with other leaders and experts in education.

On Wednesday, the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court delivered the annual State of the Judiciary Address. The chief justice focused on the importance of our state’s veteran treatment courts. The chief justice also highlighted a new rule, adopted by the Missouri Supreme Court, that allows an attorney with a military spouse to practice law in Missouri on a temporary basis.

Previously, attorneys married to a full-time active service member have to sit for a bar exam for every state in which their spouse is stationed, or else they have to find another job. This new rule created a pathway for military spouses to practice law in Missouri on a temporary admission basis, as long as they have a standing license in another jurisdiction. This will not only allow military families to stay together, but will also allow these attorneys to use their legal skills when they move to Missouri.

Capitol Visits

I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gary Romine is a Republican member of the Missouri State Senate, representing District 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments