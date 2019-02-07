This week, the Senate Education Committee held its first hearing on education related bills and proposals for the 2019 legislative session.
Senate Bill 16, which I sponsored, was heard by the committee on Tuesday. This legislation creates the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant. This grant would allow adults to receive valuable training from our state’s colleges and universities.
I was pleased to present this bill before the committee and discuss its merits with my colleagues. The committee members asked thoughtful questions, and overall it was an open and honest discussion. I appreciated the conversation because it provided me with excellent feedback.
Last week, I participated in the Hunt Institute’s inaugural Missouri Legislators Retreat at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. A number of policy experts and education leaders from across the country attended the event and spoke about a wide variety of educational topics, including early childhood education, teacher compensation, workforce readiness and the challenges facing Missouri’s schools.
It was especially informative to have small group discussions with superintendents and principals from schools across the state to learn the specific challenges facing their schools. I was grateful for the opportunity to co-host this retreat and engage in constructive conversations with other leaders and experts in education.
On Wednesday, the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court delivered the annual State of the Judiciary Address. The chief justice focused on the importance of our state’s veteran treatment courts. The chief justice also highlighted a new rule, adopted by the Missouri Supreme Court, that allows an attorney with a military spouse to practice law in Missouri on a temporary basis.
Previously, attorneys married to a full-time active service member have to sit for a bar exam for every state in which their spouse is stationed, or else they have to find another job. This new rule created a pathway for military spouses to practice law in Missouri on a temporary admission basis, as long as they have a standing license in another jurisdiction. This will not only allow military families to stay together, but will also allow these attorneys to use their legal skills when they move to Missouri.
Capitol Visits
I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.