Education foundation to host trivia night

A trivia night being held March 6 in the lobby of the Black Knight Fieldhouse will be raising funds for scholarships to be given to Farmington High School students through the Farmington Educational Foundation.

Doors open at 6:20 p.m., with the trivia contest starting at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:20 p.m., with the trivia contest starting at 7 p.m. Teams will be made up of eight to 10 players with a fee of $10 per person. Student teams have a $5 per person fee.

In addition to the trivia contest, the event will also feature a silent auction, games and prizes. Pizzas and popcorn will be provided. Players are welcome to bring outside snacks, but no alcohol is permitted.

To preregister a team; sponsor a round; or donate a silent auction item or door prize, contact Sally Shinn by email at sallyshinn@sbcglobal.net

All proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for the Farmington High School Class of 2020.

The Farmington Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. Its mission is to enhance the educational opportunities for students in the Farmington R-7 School District.

