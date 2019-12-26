Edwards & Plumlee Theatres have Christmas party

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 30, 1949 issue of The Farmington Press.
Last Tuesday night, Dec. 20, all of the Edwards & Plumlee theaters closed their doors after the first show and the employees and their wives came to Long Memorial Hall in Farmington where by 9:30 there were 112 employees and wives there from all eight towns.
The part was started off by Tom Edwards and Frank Plumlee telling them that all through the year it had been their business to entertain the customers, so this was their night to be entertained and "to let 'er go." There were then circle dances and games of all types to get everyone mixed up and acquainted.
Old St. Nick himself appeared, saying that Rudolph, his red-nosed reindeer, wasn't with him but was home getting his nose red. Everyone had exchanged names and at this time Santa passed out all of the presents that were stacked under the large 12-foot Christmas tree.
You have free articles remaining.
Then, Tom Edwards Sr. and Frank Plumlee were presented beautiful desk lighters, and Tom Edwards & Plumlee theatre family, all 110 of them.
A midnight lunch was served, consisting of ham, potato salad, pickles, potato chips, celery, coffee and drinks. After the lunch each theatre put on a 5-minute skit, and it was decided that all of the acting should be left up to Hollywood.
As a perfect ending, Edwards & Plumlee played Santa, and each employee received a Christmas bonus check.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.