Edwards & Plumlee Theatres have Christmas party
File photo

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 30, 1949 issue of The Farmington Press.

Last Tuesday night, Dec. 20, all of the Edwards & Plumlee theaters closed their doors after the first show and the employees and their wives came to Long Memorial Hall in Farmington where by 9:30 there were 112 employees and wives there from all eight towns.

The part was started off by Tom Edwards and Frank Plumlee telling them that all through the year it had been their business to entertain the customers, so this was their night to be entertained and "to let 'er go." There were then circle dances and games of all types to get everyone mixed up and acquainted.

Old St. Nick himself appeared, saying that Rudolph, his red-nosed reindeer, wasn't with him but was home getting his nose red. Everyone had exchanged names and at this time Santa passed out all of the presents that were stacked under the large 12-foot Christmas tree.

Then, Tom Edwards Sr. and Frank Plumlee were presented beautiful desk lighters, and Tom Edwards & Plumlee theatre family, all 110 of them.

A midnight lunch was served, consisting of ham, potato salad, pickles, potato chips, celery, coffee and drinks. After the lunch each theatre put on a 5-minute skit, and it was decided that all of the acting should be left up to Hollywood.

As a perfect ending, Edwards & Plumlee played Santa, and each employee received a Christmas bonus check.

