Eight area students receive Farm Mutual scholarships

Five Farmington High School seniors and three seniors from North County High School have been awarded a 2021 scholarship by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County

Farmington High School students receiving scholarships are:

Kaden Files, the son of Jerry and Keila Files, is planning to attend the University of Missouri in the fall to pursue a career as a financial advisor.

Katie Harris, the daughter of Steve and Jane Harris, is planning to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology in the fall to pursue a career in engineering.

Reece Gibson, the daughter of Kendra Gibson, is planning to attend Mineral Area College to pursue a career as a paramedic.

Jacob Jarvis, the son of Paul and Karen Jarvis, is planning to attend Jefferson College in the fall to pursue a career in education.

Tyler Thebeau, the son of Matthew and Carri Thebeau, is planning to attend Mineral Area College in the fall and transferring to Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a career in education.

North County High School students receiving scholarships are: