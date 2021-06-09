Eight Farmingtonians to graduate from M.U.

This story originally appeared in the May 1, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Eight of the 839 candidates for graduation this spring at the University of Missouri here are from Farmington, it was announced today by S.W. Canada, registrar at the university. With the degrees for which the local students are candidates, the list includes to date: Martha Cehenault Harlan and Gertrude Minnie Zimmer for A.B., John Melvin McCarthy for B.S. in Business Administration, Juanita Sophie Westmeyer for B.S. in Home Economics, George Harold Beard for B.S. in Engineering, Robert Moore Williams for B.J., and Adele Eugenia Morris and Martha Raines Orten for B.S. in Education.
Changes in the list, which is the largest on the record at the university, will be made almost until commencement day, Registrar Canada said.
Degrees will be awarded June 3. Manley O. Hudson, professor of international law at Harvard University and a native Missourian, will deliver the commencement address. The baccalaureate address will be delivered May 31 by the Rev. Hugh Black of Union Theological Seminary, New York.