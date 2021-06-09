Eight Farmingtonians to graduate from M.U.

Eight of the 839 candidates for graduation this spring at the University of Missouri here are from Farmington, it was announced today by S.W. Canada, registrar at the university. With the degrees for which the local students are candidates, the list includes to date: Martha Cehenault Harlan and Gertrude Minnie Zimmer for A.B., John Melvin McCarthy for B.S. in Business Administration, Juanita Sophie Westmeyer for B.S. in Home Economics, George Harold Beard for B.S. in Engineering, Robert Moore Williams for B.J., and Adele Eugenia Morris and Martha Raines Orten for B.S. in Education.