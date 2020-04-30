Eighth grader surprised by integrity award

Around 30 people gathered on a rainy Saturday afternoon last weekend to honor eighth grade Farmington Middle School student Daija Gray during a ceremony at which she received the annual Student of Integrity Award for 2019-2020.
“On Saturday we honored, Daija, who is a very kind, thoughtful, respectful, brave, smart and humble young lady,” said Kate Dillon, librarian and Character Committee member. “She was given the surprise award during her 14th birthday parade. Many family and friends threw her favorite candy to her and gave her balloons and signs wishing her a happy birthday. It might have been a rainy day, but it was an uplifting experience during these tough times to honor Daija Gray.”
Hunkered underneath numerous umbrellas — and masked and gloved in accordance with social distancing protocols — the crowd watched as Division 4 Associate Circuit Judge Pat King, along with Character Committee staff leaders, presented Gray the award.
When the moment arrived, Gray finally understood why so many smiling people — including a number of her teachers — were surrounding her. Once teacher Jake Whitener told Gray she had been selected this year's Student of Integrity, she cried a few tears of happiness and surprise as her mom, dad and three brothers broke into smiles, while those watching the presentation from their vehicles responded with a round of celebratory honks.
According to Dillon, the eighth grader was overwhelmingly chosen for the honor by vote of the middle school staff. She described Gray, the daughter of Dorian and Amanda Gray, as “a conscientious student and humble leader who also participates in the extracurricular hobbies of band and volleyball.”
She added, “This award is about goodness and kindness of character. The Student of Integrity Award, first and foremost, is always granted to a student who exhibits positive character in every aspect of their life. The award comes with another special gift — a $200+ monetary award, sponsored by Parkland Chapel and community members. The monetary award will be given to Daija for her to then give to the charitable cause of her choice, as a way to empower our young people to give back to others.
"This young woman is the embodiment of integrity in her grace and gratefulness. She is a courageous, quiet leader for her class. Studious and kind. I love Daija and am so glad that this event was able to come together for her. Many thanks to her family, the community, and the staff at Farmington Middle School for supporting the honoring of this award to a very deserving student.”
