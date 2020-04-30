Eighth grader surprised by integrity award

According to Dillon, the eighth grader was overwhelmingly chosen for the honor by vote of the middle school staff. She described Gray, the daughter of Dorian and Amanda Gray, as “a conscientious student and humble leader who also participates in the extracurricular hobbies of band and volleyball.”

She added, “This award is about goodness and kindness of character. The Student of Integrity Award, first and foremost, is always granted to a student who exhibits positive character in every aspect of their life. The award comes with another special gift — a $200+ monetary award, sponsored by Parkland Chapel and community members. The monetary award will be given to Daija for her to then give to the charitable cause of her choice, as a way to empower our young people to give back to others.

"This young woman is the embodiment of integrity in her grace and gratefulness. She is a courageous, quiet leader for her class. Studious and kind. I love Daija and am so glad that this event was able to come together for her. Many thanks to her family, the community, and the staff at Farmington Middle School for supporting the honoring of this award to a very deserving student.”

