Elephant Rocks State Park has reopened

Elephant Rocks State Park opened May 11 to the public with social distancing measures in place. While the park will be open for day-use, capacity will be monitored closely in order to prevent overcrowding. If the park is nearing capacity, gates or parking lots may close temporarily.

“Missouri State Parks is experiencing record crowds as people take advantage of the outdoor opportunities we have to offer,” said Mike Sutherland, director of the department's Division of State Parks. “We ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we implement measures to minimize congestion and maintain social distancing at our facilities.”

All visitors must remain diligent and come prepared to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Parson:

• Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.

• Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.

• Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.

• Wash your hands often.

• Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.