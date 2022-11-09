Elisabeth Barrington reaches goal of earning Eagle Scout

For the first time ever, a girl has earned the rank of Eagle Scout in St. Francois County.

Elisabeth Barrington, 17, earned her rank of Eagle through the Boy Scouts of America, which in February 2019 allowed girls to join for the first time in the organization’s history. She will go through the official induction ceremony, The Court of Honor sometime next year when her grandparents can attend. Nevertheless, she has now completed the final requirement for the rank — her Eagle project — which consisted of building benches that have now been placed in Park Hills’ Haney Park.

While Barrington and her family are Park Hills residents, and she is a junior at Central High School, the teenager spends a lot of time in Farmington because her mother, Angee, is the owner of Hairea 51 Salon/Barbershop, 223 E. Columbia St. in Farmington.

Having at one time been a Girl Scout, Barrington was asked how she came to be a member of the Boy Scouts of America. She explained that it was because a friend invited her to check it out.

“Actually, my friend was in Boy Scouts. She was like, ‘Oh, you might like this because we’re friends. Do you want to go with me?’ Then, on a random Tuesday, I went to Scouts, but it was an Explorer troop because girls weren’t allowed in Boy Scouts at the time. Since then, I’ve just been in Boy Scouts. It was a lot different than what I was used to in Girl Scouts because it had a different atmosphere, honestly, and I think I enjoyed it right off the bat.

“It was already in my life because of my brothers. I wanted to become a Boy Scout since I was 8. Everybody was a little more involved. In Girl Scouts, it was a little here and there. Some people would do it, but when I went to a Boy Scout meeting, everyone was so welcoming, and it was like, ‘Here, this is what we’re doing. You can participate — you don’t have to if you don’t want to.’ They would help me with everything that I needed without even knowing me.”

After joining the Boy Scouts, Barrington began moving up the ranks — first, from Scout to Tenderfoot.

“Then it’s First Class, Second Class, Star, Life, and then Eagle,” Barrington said.

There was little doubt that the teenager was going to eventually achieve the rank of Eagle because she had set her mind that she was going to work hard to attain it. Asked if it was difficult to earn Eagle, Barrington said, “Yes and no. If you’re not dedicated enough, it’s going to be difficult because there are a lot of leadership positions that you have to hold and a lot of merit badges that you have to earn before you can get it. Some of the merit badges take six months to earn. You have to stay on top of it, or it’s going to be out the window.”

According to Barrington, the most difficult merit badge for her to earn was the latest one added to the requirements for earning Eagle.

“It’s Citizenship in Society,” she said. “It’s difficult because it’s the only merit badge that they don’t give you an outline for. When you get the merit badge books, they have a prompt about what you have to do, and then it gives you a box. It did not have anything. It was like, ‘Describe what the Boy Scout Law means to you. Describe what the oath means to you.’ You can’t find the answer to ‘describe what this means to you’ on the internet.”

Of course, one of the most challenging requirements for earning the rank of Eagle is the very last one — successful completion of a project. Barrington explained what’s involved before work on the project is even begun.

“Before you start the project, you have to get it approved,” she said. “Once you get the project approved, you have a workbook, and you have to fill out a portion of it and get it approved. Everything is approved then, and they kind of send you on your way. They expect you to take pictures. They expect you to tell them how long you worked, what you used to work, who you worked with, and how long they worked. What did you do to supply them with food and water? Everything. After you’re out of that meeting, you’re on your own.”

Barrington had a personal reason for deciding on the project she was going to do.

“Honestly, I think I had the project in mind since I joined because of my ‘Nana,’” she said. “She walked at the park where I put my project in. No one had done it, so that was my project from the get-go, no doubt about it. I originally planned on putting in six benches, but I put in seven.”

Barrington had to get initial approval for her project from the city of Park Hills.

“They said, ‘We’re so proud of you! Hope you get this done! We can’t wait to see it!’” she recalled with a chuckle.

Amazingly, Barrington completed the entire project in just two months.

“I got my project approved and then got all my materials at Lowe’s in less than two months,” she said. “I started them on Sept. 12. We did two of the benches at Scouts, so I had help from my Scout troop. I wanted to put them in on the following weekend, so I did the rest at home. We did five more at the house. I took my mind off of it during school, and then as soon as I got home from school, I hammered on my project.”

Barrington admitted she didn’t have any previous experience in building park benches.

“I have never put benches together before,” she said. “Before I started, I had to have an idea of what I wanted, but then after my project was approved, I found it was going to be a little bit difficult. We found a simpler plan of the same benches and followed those plans.

“I don’t think the city expected me to get it done as quickly because when I talked to them at first, I told them I was probably going to concrete them. I told them, ‘Because it’s fall and rain, I probably won’t do it this fall. I’ll probably wait until spring.’ We decided to anchor them instead. So, I shot them an email and said, ‘Hey, is there anything I need to do before I put them in on Sunday?’ They were like, ‘Uh, no.’ Whenever I get everything back from the Council, I’ll have a ceremony for me getting Eagle.”

Barrington described the feeling of completing her project and finishing all of the requirements for Eagle as “surreal.”

“I know that as soon as I got out of my meeting, I burst into tears and said, ‘I actually did this!’”

Barrington received a lot of support and encouragement from her parents, who are both very proud of what their daughter was able to accomplish.

“She definitely has her mother’s determination,” said her mother. “She worked really hard to get it done, and she had a great team. I think the biggest thing she learned is that when you’re working in a group, everybody has different responsibilities to get it done more efficiently. You have people who help you on your prep on your backside, then you have workers to get the work done, and everyone comes together. I think by her learning that, it helped her become more efficient.”

Her father, John, said, “She’s amazing! That’s all I can say. She’s always talked about doing her Scout project since before she ever was a Scout.”