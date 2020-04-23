Elks announce April's 'students of the month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced April’s students of the month for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School.
Karrine Lilley has been selected Farmington High School’s Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Crystal Hutson of Farmington.
Lilley’s honors and awards include being selected as president of the National Honor Society (NHS); an officer of Knights Council; and captain of the girls’ golf team, qualifying for districts in 2019. She is a 4-year member of HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) science club and Knights Council. In addition, she is a two-year member of the NHS.
After graduating from high school, Lilley plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she intends to major in pre-dental/biology and hopes to become either a dentist or orthodontist. As Student of the Month, she will receive $100 and compete for her high school’s Farmington Elks’ Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
Danel Reese has been selected St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Julie and David Reese of Farmington.
Reese was a “YES!! Challenge” participant, finishing second in the entrepreneur category. In 2014, she won Grand Champion Steer at the St. Francois County Fair. Reese is the president of the 4-H Club and attended the National FFA Convention. She's been a 4-year member of the cross country and basketball teams, as well as a member of the track team. Reese has owned her own goat milk and soap business for several years and works part-time at Parkland Hope Center in Park Hills.
Following graduation from high school, Reese plans to attend college to become a veterinarian. As Student of the Month she will receive $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks’ Student of the Year for St. Paul Lutheran High School being awarded in May.
