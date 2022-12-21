Elks announce December 'Students of the Month' for FHS, SPLHS

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School “Students of the Month” for December are Joshua Hagerty and Brett Peak, respectively.

Joshua Hagerty

The son of Janna and Joshua Hagerty, Jonah Hagerty has earned honors and awards that include being selected to the National Honor Society (two years), A+ Honor Roll, Black Knight Marching Band Leadership Team, All-District Choir (two years) and All-State Choir (2 years). Hagerty was also selected as a representative to Boys State.

He is a member of the student council, class of 2023, National Honor Society, Black Knight Marching Band, Choraliers, Acapella Choir, Men's Chorus, and the Loud and Proud Pep Band.

After graduation from high school, Hagerty plans to attend Missouri State, where he intends to major in music education. As his school’s “Student of the Month” for December, he will receive a $100 cash gift and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School “Teen of the Year,” to be awarded in May.

Brett Peak

The son of Sara and Bill Peak of Desloge, Brett Peak has made All-District in Track in the 4 x 800 relay and the pole vault. He is captain of the soccer team and has made the Honor Roll with Distinction for three years.

He is a member of the History Club, basketball team, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Student Leadership Team, and the soccer team.

In his free time, Peak plays basketball for the 34 Hoops Academy in Festus, sings in the choir and runs the audio-visual ministry for the First Free Will Baptist Church of Park Hills.

After graduation from high school, Peak plans to attend the College of the Ozarks, where he intends to earn a degree in journalism. As his school’s “Student of the Month” for December, he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School “Student of the Year,” to be awarded in May.