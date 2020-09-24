Elks announce FHS, SPHS students of the month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for September. They are Kirby Fletcher and Lane Falch, respectively.
Kirby Fletcher - FHS
Kirby, the son of Jill and Kevin Fletcher, received a 1 MSHSAA rating at District and State Percussion Solo and Ensemble competition in 2019 and was chosen FHS Theatre Guild Best Actor for his role as the Cowardly Lion in the Wizard of OZ. He is also a member of the Latin Honors Program.
Kirby has been a member of the Farmington High School Symphonic Band (2019-20) and the Concert Band (2017-18). He is also a four-year member of the BKMB Marching Band (2017-20), the FHS Theatre Guild, and the Blaze Student Ministries.
After graduation from high school, Kirby plans to attend SEMO University in Cape Girardeau where he intends to major in commercial multimedia graphic design. As Student of the Month he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
Lane Falch - SPLHS
Lane, the son of Sara and Philip Falch of Farmington, has been selected to attend The Missouri Agri-business Academy 2020, as well as the FFA Star Greenhand and Star Farmer program. Over the past three years, Lane has competed at the Missouri State Fair as the Premier Shropshire sheep exhibitor. He was awarded Grand Champion in 2018 and 2019.
Also, Lane has been a member of the Student Leadership Team, Farmington FFA (four years), St. Francois County Extension Council (2019-20), Open Heart Assembly Youth Group, Bear Creek 4H vice-president, St. Francois County 4H Council president (2020), and the National Junior Shropshire Association vice president (2018-19). He's been a member of the SPLHS basketball team (4 years), baseball team (2020), and has entered the National NAILE sheep competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
Following graduation from high school, Lane plans to pursue a degree in veterinarian medicine from either Mizzou or Purdue University. As Student of the Month he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
