Elks announce FHS, SPLHS students of the month for Dec.

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for December.

Emily Reever

Farmington High School’s Student of the Month is Emily Reever. She is the daughter of Trina Schmitz and Charlie and Cassie Reever, and a member of the National Honor Society. She received "Gold and Silver Medal" ratings at district and the State MSHSAA Solo and Ensemble for three years in a row (2019-2021) in the percussion category. She was also selected to the MAAA Conference and All-District Bands as a percussionist.

Reever is the vice president of the National Honor Society (2021-2022), section leader of the Black Knight Marching Band (2021-2022), lead in Standing of Scripture (2019-2022), Knights in Action chair (2020-2022) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club member (2020-2021). She is the manager of the varsity volleyball team and will graduate with an Associate's of Arts degree from Mineral Area College this spring.

After graduation from high school, Reever has been accepted at Southeast Missouri State University where she intends to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and participate in the Redhawk Marching Band. As student of the month, she will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Aden Nations

St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Student of the Month for December is Aden Nations. He is the son of Amy Nations of Park Hills, and has been selected all-district in soccer for four years. He was also selected captain of the soccer team for two years and is the all-time SPLHS leader in goals and assists. When not in school, Nations participates as a member of the Kolping Kicks Soccer Club in St. Louis or working at the Chaumette Winery in Coffman.

After graduation from high school, Nations has been accepted to play soccer at Missouri Baptist University and intends to earn a degree in psychology. As student of the month, he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0