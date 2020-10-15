Elks announce FHS, SPLHS 'Students of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that its Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School “Students of the Month” for October are Kael Krause and James Constien, respectively.

Kael Krause

Kael is the son of Julie and Mark Krause. He is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected to be a member of Boys State 2020. Kael is a four-year letterman in football, and was selected as All-Conference, All-District, All-Region and All-State kicker/punter. He is also a three-year letterman in baseball, and a three-year letterman in wrestling, qualifying for state the last two years.

After graduation from high school, Kael plans to attend a four-year university where he intends to play sports and study biology. As student of the month, Kael will receive a $100 monetary grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ “Student of the Year” for Farmington High School that will be awarded in May.

James Constien