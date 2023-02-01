Elks announce January 'Students of the Month' for FHS, SPLHS

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for January.

Representing Farmington High School is Taylor Matthiesen, the daughter of Julie Umfleet Matthiesen and Brian Matthiesen. St. Paul Lutheran High School’s student of the month is Reese Pinkley, the daughter of Staci and Dennis Pinkley of Farmington.

Taylor Matthiesen is a member of the National Honor Society Academic All-State in Dance for two years, was accepted to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy at the University of Central Missouri in the summer of 2022, and placed fifth as a dance soloist in 2021.

She has been a member of the Student Council for four years (treasurer, 2019-20, sophomore class president, 2020-21, student body vice president, 2021-22, class president and student body president, 2022-23). Matthiesen has also served as captain of Knightline for 2022-23. She’s been a member of Knightline (2019-23), Knights in Action (2021-23), the National Honor Society (2021-23), and the National Society for High School Scholars (2022-23). Her free time is taken up by working at the Farmington Water Park and teaching at Odells Dance Center.

After graduation from high school, Matthiesen will be attending Missouri State University, where she intends to earn a degree in elementary education, with plans to become a teacher and dance team coach. As student of the month, Taylor will receive a $100 grant and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School “Student of the Year,” to be awarded in May.

Reese Pinkley is president of the National Honor Society and holds the school’s record in shot put and discus. She has been named to the school’s honor roll for all four years that she has attended SPLHS. Pinkley was chosen to take part in the Mizzou Premed Outreach Program that she attended in the summer of 2022. She has been a member of the Biomed Program for four years; the track team, three years; and the volleyball team, three years; as well as being a choir member, student ambassador, and member of the Student Leadership Team. In her free time, Reese sells homemade pies as a business and works at Sugarfire Smoke House in Farmington.

After graduation from high school, Pinkley intends to pursue a degree in public health, with plans to become an epidemiologist that specializes in antibiotic resistance control. As student of the month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School “Student of the Year,” to be awarded in May.