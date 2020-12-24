ELKS DONATE TO ST. VINCENT DE PAUL

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 donates $1,000 worth of groceries from Farmington's Save A Lot to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. "The Elks generous donation to the pantry helped offset food costs during the month of Dec, which is always one of our busiest months," said Director Jennifer Rhodus. "We cannot thank the community enough for the generosity shared with us throughout this season of need."