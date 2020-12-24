 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELKS DONATE TO ST. VINCENT DE PAUL
0 comments

ELKS DONATE TO ST. VINCENT DE PAUL

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ELKS DONATE TO ST. VINCENT DE PAUL
Submitted photo

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 donates $1,000 worth of groceries from Farmington's Save A Lot to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. "The Elks generous donation to the pantry helped offset food costs during the month of Dec, which is always one of our busiest months," said Director Jennifer Rhodus. "We cannot thank the community enough for the generosity shared with us throughout this season of need."

Pictured from left to right are Matt Bishop, Save A Lot manager; Jerry Weems, Farmington Elks; and Rhodus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
A heart for Farmington
News

A heart for Farmington

A new business in Farmington’s downtown district that has experienced substantial growth over the past several months is ready to make a major…

SINKHOLES FORM IN FARMINGTON
News

SINKHOLES FORM IN FARMINGTON

Larry Jackman investigates a sinkhole that developed near his home in Farmington. Another sinkhole formed beneath the nearby parking lot of th…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This gadget may look strange, but if you were a mechanic back in the day, you would have considered this device a necessity. Do you know what …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News