Elks Lodge 'Soccer Shootout' set for Saturday

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 will hold its annual Soccer Shootout at Engler Park in Farmington from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Elks member Kevin Engler explained the lodge see this as an area effort and not just for Farmington kids.

“We’re trying to get some people from North County, Central, Fredericktown, Ironton, whatever,” he said.

The contest is open to all boys and girls up to age 15. Contestants will be separated into age groups. There is no fee for the contest. Winners in the age divisions will receive trophies and advance to the district contest.

Engler stressed that there is no set time for any age group or player on Saturday. Contestants who have other obligations can come at any time, sign in and do their shoots.

“Almost everyone who plays soccer, plays on Saturday morning someplace,” he said. “Come in and sign up. We'll put you in the right bracket and let you go ahead and shoot. [Everybody] gets like 15 shots.

“You get higher points for the different places you shoot it — upper left, upper right you get five points. If you just roll it in the center, you get one point. And they do it from different distances. It’s a neat deal and then we go on to district.”