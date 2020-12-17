Elks select Spiker as FHS 'Student of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Emma Spiker has been selected as the Farmington High School's "Student of the Month" for December.

The daughter of Adrianne and Eric Spiker of Farmington, Ms. Spiker's honors and awards includes being selected for Missouri Girls State 2020, earning a "1/Superior" rating for MSHSAA Girls Choir Ensemble, and receiving the General Military Excellence Award from the American Legion (AFROTC).

Spiker has been AFROTC Squadron commander (2020-21), captain of the Cross Country Team (2020), and yearbook editor (2019-2021). She has also been a member of the National Honor Society (2019-21), Farmington Theatre Guild (2017-21), AFROTC Drill Team (2020), FHS Choir (2017-21), Knights in Action (2020-21), FHS Track and Field Team (2019-21).

After graduation from high school, Spiker plans to either attend a service academy or enter into a college ROTC program with the goal of becoming a military officer. As student of the month, Emma receives a $100 grant and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0