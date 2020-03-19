Ellis J. Lawrence, former businessman, died March 17

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 19, 1970 of The Farmington News.
Ellis Joseph Lawrence, retired Farmington druggist, died Tuesday morning, March 17, 1970, after a long illness. Mr. Lawrence was one of Farmington’s earliest businessmen, having associated himself with the Rexall Drug chain in 1904.
Mr. Lawrence was the son of the late Joseph Augustus Lawrence and Elva Johnson Lawrence. He was born March 16, 1884 at Lawrenceton, Missouri, a community which was owned at that time by his grandfather. He was 86 years of age at the time of his death.
On Aug. 18, 1933, he was united in marriage to Laura Keith who survives. He is also survived by a nephew, Harry Lawrence Porter of near San Francisco, California, and a grand-nephew, Joseph Lawrence Porter of Lakewood, California.
Mr. Lawrence was first employed with the City Drug Store in Farmington when still in college. Will Cayce owned the store at that time. At. Mr. Cayce’s death, the store was purchased by H.C. Grover with Ellis still an employee.
In 1902, Mr. Lawrence entered St. Louis School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1904. Upon graduation he returned to his employment and a few years later, at the death of Mr. Grover, purchased half-interest in the store. When C. Yancey White, his late partner, returned from graduating from St. Louis School of Pharmacy in 1911, Mrs. Grover sold her interest to Mr. White and a partnership was formed which lasted until the store was sold in March of 1963. The City Drug Store is well remembered by many residents of Farmington and the service rendered throughout the years is still a pleasant memory to those who were served by Mr. Lawrence and Mr. White.
Chapel service was held at 2 o’clock Thursday at Cozean’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Harry Robinson officiating. Interment was in Parkview Cemetery.