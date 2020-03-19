Ellis J. Lawrence, former businessman, died March 17

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 19, 1970 of The Farmington News.

Ellis Joseph Lawrence, retired Farmington druggist, died Tuesday morning, March 17, 1970, after a long illness. Mr. Lawrence was one of Farmington’s earliest businessmen, having associated himself with the Rexall Drug chain in 1904.

Mr. Lawrence was the son of the late Joseph Augustus Lawrence and Elva Johnson Lawrence. He was born March 16, 1884 at Lawrenceton, Missouri, a community which was owned at that time by his grandfather. He was 86 years of age at the time of his death.

On Aug. 18, 1933, he was united in marriage to Laura Keith who survives. He is also survived by a nephew, Harry Lawrence Porter of near San Francisco, California, and a grand-nephew, Joseph Lawrence Porter of Lakewood, California.

Mr. Lawrence was first employed with the City Drug Store in Farmington when still in college. Will Cayce owned the store at that time. At. Mr. Cayce’s death, the store was purchased by H.C. Grover with Ellis still an employee.