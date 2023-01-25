EMAA offering tax credits to benefit homeless shelter

As the tax season begins, East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) has snagged Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits to help its homeless shelter, the Uplift Overnight Shelter for Better Living.

EMAA is a clearinghouse of services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals every year in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Madison, Iron, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.

The program is run through the Missouri Department of Economic Development and helps fund projects in the categories of job training, education, crime prevention, community services, and physical revitalization.

EMAA has about $200,000 worth of NAP tax credits for those who pay business income tax. It’s for corporations, company owners, partners in firms and those who have sole proprietorship over their businesses, and it gives them a chance to direct a major chunk of their tax money to charitable and civic efforts like the Uplift Center.

The homeless shelter located in Farmington near the senior center has operated since June 2020, when EMAA began offering daytime relief to homeless who needed a place to do their laundry, check messages and mail, take showers, look for jobs and apartments, and enjoy a microwaveable meal. In July 2021, the shelter expanded its services to include 10 beds for overnight stays. In January 2022, they expanded the Uplift Center to 62 more beds. This past summer, they renovated the second floor and made it a safe rest and recreational space for residents, appropriate to all ages thanks to a grant from the Centene Charitable Foundation.

Money directed to the Uplift Shelter would support its daily operations. The shelter provides multiple services and supports to its clients, successfully putting six to nine clients each month in more permanent housing of their own.

Nicolle Hahn, EMAA community services program director, said the tax credits are a good deal.

“You’ll receive 50% of your donation amount as a tax credit to be utilized on your yearly tax returns and tax credits are eligible to be saved for up to five years,” she said. “It’s meant for businesses and individuals who operate a sole proprietorship — like they operate a farm, have rental property or have royalty income, they’re also eligible, or they could be a shareholder in an S-corporation, a partner in a partnership or a member of a Limited Liability Corporation, or LLC.”

The donor can even carry the credits forward five years, for any tax credit remaining after taxes each year. NAP tax credits are not saleable, transferable or refundable. A gift of appreciated securities would provide additional tax benefits related to avoiding capital gains.

“It’s a great way to help EMAA change the lives of those who are homeless,” Hahn said.

She emphasized, tax specialists can provide more specifics about their donor-clients’ tax savings, but optimally, a $25,000 gift would amount to only $8,750 out of pocket for the donor; a $15,000 gift would amount to only $5,250 out of pocket, and; a $5,000 gift would amount to only $1,750 out of the donor’s pocket, assuming a 30% combined federal and state tax bracket, “please consult your tax advisor to learn how tax credits will benefit you specifically.”