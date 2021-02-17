EMS team praised for actions at fatal house fire

Following a Feb. 9 house fire that injured a Doe Run couple and killed their 5-year-old daughter, Doe Run Fire Chief Bobby Usher expressed his appreciation for St. Francois County Ambulance teams that arrived first on the scene and began a limited rescue operation to save the life of the family before firefighters arrived.
David Tetrault, St. Francois County Ambulance District administrator/CEO, explained that the crews did everything within their ability to save lives in the fire despite only having limited protective gear.
“It was a tragic situation,” he said. “We’re always dispatched to a house fire with rescue, but we do not have the fire flashover gear like the fire services have. We may have turnout gear that will give us some protection for extrication and things like that when we’re around motor vehicle accidents, but we don’t have the apparatus that the fire departments have for going into a house fire.”
Despite their limitations in being able to deal with the situation at hand, EMS workers Nick Mills and Mackenzy Govreau went to work after being met by Tori Peterson, who had jumped from a window to safety and was screaming that her husband, James, and daughter, Peighton, were still inside the home.
“She guided them to where she thought her husband was,” Tetrault said. “Our crew kicked in the front door and found the husband just inside and he had to have lifesaving measures taken place because he was unresponsive — unconscious. They started treating him. He had to be intubated — meaning they had to put a tube down his throat to breath for him — and some other things had to be done for him.
“During this, the mother of the child told them her daughter was in the bedroom. At that time both of our crew members tried to get in the bedroom there by the front door. When trying to go into the house, they were overwhelmed by the heat and smoke and they had to back out. They couldn’t do anything else. They couldn’t get in there, so at that point the only one they could save was the husband.”
Tetrault expressed pride in the professional, yet humane manner, in which Mills and Govreau responded to the emergency.
“Nick and Mackenzy both have children, so their heart and their soul is into saving lives,” he said. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. We don’t have enough equipment to go into a burning house, but if somebody is presented with a situation where there is a young baby or child involved in a house fire, if they can get into it in a safe manner, we’re all going to do the same thing. We’re going to do what we can to save somebody’s life.
"All of our team members are programmed to save lives and to do what we can to help our community. We care. We are a group of people who are compassionate and caring — and we’re going to do everything we can to save somebody’s life. That’s what we do. On one hand I’m thinking you shouldn’t go into a house fire, but on the other hand, we’re programmed to save lives. We’re programmed to help and to do what we can — and that’s what they did."
According to Tetrault, Mills and Govreau received medical attention after the fire to make sure they were both all right.
"We had to bring the two crew members to the Parkland ER to be checked out because they had smoke inhalation issues. Nick couldn’t even talk in full sentences without coughing, but they’re both doing fine now. They both went home with inhalers and some steroids. We’re thankful that they weren’t hurt.”
Tetrault considers Mills and Govreau heroes for their actions in the early morning hours of Tuesday and also credits the actions of the other team on the scene.
“They did a great job,” he said. “We had two ambulances on the scene. The other two took care of the dad when they pulled him out of there. Then Nick and Mackenzy went back in to get the child but they were just overwhelmed.
"They are upset, of course, because they couldn’t get to the little girl in time. We’re watching them to make sure that there’s no critical stress debriefing that we need to have with them. We monitor them to make sure they’re doing OK. If it happened again, we would still do the same thing.”
According to a family friend who provided an update on the couple's condition Feb. 11, James Peterson has burns over 10 to 15% of his body and was scheduled for a skin graft on Monday.
“He is alert and is aware that Peighton is no longer with us,” Shonda Bristol said.
Community members have stepped up to help the family through a First State Bank account set up through Tori's father, John Snider and through a GoFundMe account.
“We also have a chili dinner/silent auction planned from 3-9 p.m. March 6 at VFW Post 5896 in Farmington," Bristol said. "Tori and the family need space right now. They are so overwhelmed from all the love and support from the community at this time. They cannot say thank you enough.”
Bristol noted that the family has hired a private fire investigator to determine the cause of the blaze. The Doe Run Fire Department also contacted the Missouri State Fire Marshal on the day of the fire to conduct an investigation.
