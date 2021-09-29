 Skip to main content
Engineer says factory building will cost $44,000
This story originally appeared in the Sept. 4, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Julius Boehmer, factory engineer for the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Company, met with the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Committee in charge of securing a factory for Farmington, Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Boehmer submitted plans for the proposed building and stated that he was certain the building would not cost in excess of $44,000.

He suggested that they advertise for bids on the building and if the bids submitted were in excess of the above amount, he stated that the Rice-Stix Company would erect the building, charging the committee only $44,000.

The committee was favorably impressed with his proposition and are now at work making definite plans for the raising of the necessary amount. They expect to make a public announcement of their decision within a short time.

