Enjoy God's creation by spending time outdoors

Hello readers! Every week I write some sort of story or informative paragraph about the outdoors and this week will not be too much different. But this week, I I want to speak about the healing powers of the outdoors. There is something about listening to the birds sing and the water run that cleanses the soul.

I was speaking to a young man at the VA today that is new to the area. This is how the conversation went. He introduced himself and then I introduced myself. Of course, I started talking about my greatest topic of interest, which God knows, includes fishing hiking, and pretty much everything else in the outdoors, including having religious experiences. This sounds like Greek to someone who has never experienced the outdoors like people who make the time to do so.

One big topic was fishing, I told him how I'm so "ate" up with fishing that I do a podcast in which I teach fly fishing, fly tying, as well as just plain fish until I drop. He said, "I’m a city guy." I told him that I believe no matter where you are from or who raised you, that you are the person you want to be. Whether you come from the city or you are raised in an abusive home, that doesn’t mean you always just have to be a city person or you are going to be abusive like the person who raised you.

You can learn things about the person you are and the person you want to be just by taking the time to listen. The outdoors helps you enhance your senses just by being there. Not being there to party or even to do anything other than to sit. Once you open your mind and your senses you can hear and feel things that you never thought you could.

Sitting on the side of a river you can hear the water bubble by and feel the cool air as it blows in your face. You can even smell the mist as it drifts across the water. It's possible if you accept that you can have all your senses on point the entire time you are in the outdoors. Just relax and feel what God has created that continues to thrive year in and year out. Knowing that whatever problems you have you can work through them all by relaxing in a non-stressful, natural and pure environment.

You don’t have to hunt or fish to enjoy the outdoors. Heck, you don’t have to be 20 miles down a trail in some wild forest. You can enjoy the outdoors at a local park or even in your backyard. The major thing is to just relax and listen to what is going on around you. Missouri is a very beautiful state with public ground spread throughout its borders that everyone is free to use. Our taxes and donations allow us the freedom to enjoy what God created. I hope you all take the time to enjoy it.