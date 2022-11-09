Ericka Wade Foundation 5k Family Run marks 11 years

Twelve years ago, Ericka Wade’s life was cut dramatically short when just two weeks after turning 20 she was murdered while trying to help a friend. The following year, the first Ericka Wade Foundation 5K Family Run was held to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children and to keep Wade’s memory alive.

“Ericka was just a very vibrant, energetic, outgoing young lady. She was just a great person,” said Brian Bates, a founding member of the Ericka Wade Foundation and the older brother of Wade. “She treated people very well. I had people come up to me when we lost her and just tell me stories about the way she treated people.”

Bringing her joy, energy and brightness to life, in memory of Wade, is what the foundation is trying to do.

This year’s 5K takes place on Nov. 12, just two days before Wade’s birthday, starting at El Tapatio in Farmington. Bates stated Wade had briefly worked at the restaurant, and the restaurant owners have been good friends to the foundation.

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. with on-site registration starting at 7 a.m. The fee to enter the race is $30, and registration can also be done online at https://erickawadefoundation.org/register-here-for-the-10th-annual-5k-family-fun-run/. The top three men and women will receive awards. Shirts are available for the run for $20.

If interested, there is a chance to participate virtually. This option gives people the chance to participate and contribute to Shriners without having to be around groups of people. It costs an extra $5, but allows for people to run wherever it is convenient.

There is still plenty of time to register for the event, and people interested can register the day of. Online registration ends the evening of Nov. 10.

All money raised during the 5K goes to the to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Over the last 11 years, the foundations has raised a little over $120,000, according to Bates. The hospital played an important part in Wade’s life, as Wade was born with a club foot. With help from the hospital, Wade was able to play multiple sports in high school including basketball, softball, and volleyball.

“If not for Shriners, she may not have been able to play sports and be the athlete she was, because they treated her for her club foot and did such a great job,” Bates explained. “I mean, you would have never have known that she had an issue when she was born.”

As always, the Thursday before the race Farmington El Tapatio will donate a portion of all proceeds to the foundation.

The run also brings in family members, explained Bates. Wade had family in the southeast including North Carolina and Virginia who often come in and participate in the run.

“It’s a great time just to come together as a family,” said Bates. “In addition to raising money for Shriners, which is obviously the ultimate goal, it does allow us as a family to just sort of get together and talk about her, remember her, and just remember all the good times.”

Participating in the 5K is not the only way to help the foundation out. The foundation will have raffles and it is not required to be present at the race to win the raffles. Raffles are drawn after the run ends.

One of the raffle prizes is a $500 Visa gift card sponsored by First State Community Bank in Bonne Terre, and the other is the chance to win a Henry Golden Boy. There are two options for the Henry Golden Boy, the winner can either choose to receive a Golden Boy Level Action H006M .357 Magnum retailed at $1,051, or a Golden Boy Lever Action H004 .22 Rifle retailed at $617, sponsored by Cedar Falls Tactical.

Tickets are available for $5 per ticket, or $20 for six tickets each.

The Ericka Wade Foundation can be kept up with online on Facebook underneath Ericka Wade Foundation, or through the foundations website at erickawadefoundation.org.