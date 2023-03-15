Little Acorn Home Extension Club members observed the 15th anniversary of the club at their meeting Monday. Getting ready to enjoy the birthday care are, first row, left to right: Mrs. Anne Hall, Mrs. Arthur Jedlicks, Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt, Mrs. Raymond Wind, Mrs. O.E. Inman and Mrs. V.J. Miget; second row, left to right: Mrs. Eugene Cole, Mrs. E.R. McWilliams, Mrs. William Lenz, Mrs. Frank Jaynes, Mrs. Viola Wade and Mrs. Robert Dugal.