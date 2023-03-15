Little Acorn Home Extension Club members observed the 15th anniversary of the club at their meeting Monday. Getting ready to enjoy the birthday care are, first row, left to right: Mrs. Anne Hall, Mrs. Arthur Jedlicks, Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt, Mrs. Raymond Wind, Mrs. O.E. Inman and Mrs. V.J. Miget; second row, left to right: Mrs. Eugene Cole, Mrs. E.R. McWilliams, Mrs. William Lenz, Mrs. Frank Jaynes, Mrs. Viola Wade and Mrs. Robert Dugal.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 28, 1963, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor