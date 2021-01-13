Extension offering 'Zoom' strength training

Strength training is no longer just for bodybuilders. Now the St. Francois County Extension Office is offering a program that will help make strength training available at a low cost and without ever leaving the house.

"Stay Strong, Stay Healthy" is an eight-week, evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults who want to improve their quality of life and stay active. Classes are held virtually by Zoom in the comfort and safety of one's own home.

"The exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective," said Estrella Carmona, program director. "There is no need to wear special clothes — just comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shirt, along with sturdy, closed-toe walking shoes. Over the course of the program, participants will increase their strength and improve their balance. After the eight weeks are over, they can continue the strength training program in the comfort of their own home or with a group."

Carmona added that weights will be available to check out and two trained instructors will help participants learn and do the exercises safely.

What are the benefits of strength training?

• Increases muscle strength

• Improves balance

• Enhances flexibility