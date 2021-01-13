Extension offering 'Zoom' strength training

Strength training is no longer just for bodybuilders. Now the St. Francois County Extension Office is offering a program that will help make strength training available at a low cost and without ever leaving the house.
"Stay Strong, Stay Healthy" is an eight-week, evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults who want to improve their quality of life and stay active. Classes are held virtually by Zoom in the comfort and safety of one's own home.
"The exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective," said Estrella Carmona, program director. "There is no need to wear special clothes — just comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shirt, along with sturdy, closed-toe walking shoes. Over the course of the program, participants will increase their strength and improve their balance. After the eight weeks are over, they can continue the strength training program in the comfort of their own home or with a group."
Carmona added that weights will be available to check out and two trained instructors will help participants learn and do the exercises safely.
What are the benefits of strength training?
• Increases muscle strength
• Improves balance
• Enhances flexibility
• Strengthens bones
• Relieves arthritis
• Helps control weight
• Lifts depression
• Reduces stress
• Reduces risks for heart disease
What makes this interactive and live exercise program a perfect one for senior adults? It can be enjoyed from the safety of home. It will be offered online on Zoom from 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 9 and continuing through April 1. The cost is $50 for 16 sessions. Hand and ankle-weights will be available for participants to "rent."
Call Estrella Carmona at 573-883-3548 to register and for more information about the Strength Training Program for Older Adults.