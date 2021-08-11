Extreme heat tips offered to families facing dementia

● Stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heatstroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with dementia, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect.

● Pay attention at night. Keep people living with dementia cool by using fans and keeping on the air conditioning. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult, exacerbating sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.

● Stay informed. Keep an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion last for more than one hour.

● Prepare your home. Consider what precautions to take to keep your loved one safe, such as placing deadbolts out of the line of sight, using night lights throughout the home, installing safety covers on doorknobs, and setting up a security system that alerts you when doors are opened.