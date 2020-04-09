F.H.S. junior class says kids like school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the March 24, 1950 issue of The Press. — Editor

Contrary to popular belief, most of the Farmington students really like school. About four-fifths of those questioned in a youth inventory of the junior class, they actually like going to school. Only about 5 percent disliked it and wanted to leave school. Many felt that school could help them more; more than half a third felt there should be some way to let them know more definitely how they are doing in their schoolwork.

The survey was conducted by the vocational guidance department of the school under the direction of Ed Ruddy.

Many of the students are sincerely concerned about their futures after high school. The questions that concern them revolve about choosing a career, going to college and finding a job. Almost three-fourths of the students given the youth inventory want to know how much ability they actually have, and half of them want to know the work for which they are best suited.