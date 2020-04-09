F.H.S. junior class says kids like school

This story originally appeared in the March 24, 1950 issue of The Press. — Editor
Contrary to popular belief, most of the Farmington students really like school. About four-fifths of those questioned in a youth inventory of the junior class, they actually like going to school. Only about 5 percent disliked it and wanted to leave school. Many felt that school could help them more; more than half a third felt there should be some way to let them know more definitely how they are doing in their schoolwork.
The survey was conducted by the vocational guidance department of the school under the direction of Ed Ruddy.
Many of the students are sincerely concerned about their futures after high school. The questions that concern them revolve about choosing a career, going to college and finding a job. Almost three-fourths of the students given the youth inventory want to know how much ability they actually have, and half of them want to know the work for which they are best suited.
Teenagers today get along with their parents — in spite of the old saying of spare the road and spoil the child. Only 7 percent of those questioned feel there is a barrier between them and their parents. But the need for more parent-child understanding is pointed out by the 25 percent who can’t discuss personal things with their parents and the 22 percent who are afraid to tell their parents when they have done something wrong.
The community, it is felt by the schools, should be interested in the feelings of the boys and girls, expressed by 58 percent of those questioned that there aren’t enough places of wholesome recreation the town.
Most students feel that one of their greatest problems likes in the field of getting along with others. Nearly all want to be liked by their fellow students and worry about the feeling of “not belonging.” Over 30 percent want to be more popular; nearly half feel the need to make new friends; and 55 percent want people to like them more.
A seventh of those turning in questionnaires want to discuss their personal problems with someone. Twenty-five percent more have guilty feelings about what they’ve done — but only 15 percent feel they are not wanted Thirteen percent feel that they are a burden on their parents.
Typical problems posed by Miss and Mr. Teenager indicate the justification for a balanced social program. Over a third of the boys seldom have dates; 35 percent don’t have a girlfriend; and 38 percent are bashful about asking girls for dates. On the other hand, 29 percent of the girls reveal they don’t know how to keep boys interested; 30 percent don’t have a boyfriend; and 32 percent date infrequently.
The guidance department is planning to give the youth inventory to the students on a regular basis and will use these findings to help counsel and guide students.
