Factory building progressing nicely

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Oct. 31, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Work on the new factory building in Broadview Addition is progressing rapidly and has now reached a point where committee members estimate the building as sixty-five percent complete.
The building will be occupied by the Trimfoot Company of St. Louis and officials of that concern express a desire to move into their new quarters just as quickly as possible. In fact their present plans are to start moving their equipment to Farmington as fast as various parts of the building are completed. It is thought that certain divisions of the company may be in operation here around the first of December.
The roof of the building is almost complete. The walls will be almost entirely of glass. The steel frames are in position and most of the glass will be installed next week. About one-third of the floor has been poured, with part of it being covered with hard maple. The wiring, sprinkling system, and finish work will naturally proceed at a relatively slow pace but much of the building can be occupied while this work progresses. The gas heating furnaces are already on hand ready for installation. With the exception of a few wooden beams, which are expected in shortly, all material has now been bought and is on the job.
Some twenty Farmington people are now in the employ of the Trimfoot Company and are living in St. Louis awaiting the day the factory personnel is transferred to Farmington. Others will be added to this group as positions open. The Trimfoot officials, department heads, foremen, and many of their trained workmen will move to Farmington with the factory and should take up all of the slack among rented houses and apartments. Fortunately for the factory people there are several empty houses in town at this time, due to the transfer of the WPA office to Cape Girardeau and the removal of many people who have sought work in defense projects.
John Reinhardt, Sr., head of the Trimfoot Company, has leased the home of G. B. Snider on Center Street. E. R. Gardner, treasurer of the firm, has leased the home of Judge J. O. Swink on North C Street. Judge Swink's family will move to the L.H. Williams property on Columbia Street, which they recently purchased. Each Sunday there are a number of Trimfoot employees in town looking for quarters into which to move their families.