Factory building progressing nicely

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Oct. 31, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Work on the new factory building in Broadview Addition is progressing rapidly and has now reached a point where committee members estimate the building as sixty-five percent complete.

The building will be occupied by the Trimfoot Company of St. Louis and officials of that concern express a desire to move into their new quarters just as quickly as possible. In fact their present plans are to start moving their equipment to Farmington as fast as various parts of the building are completed. It is thought that certain divisions of the company may be in operation here around the first of December.

The roof of the building is almost complete. The walls will be almost entirely of glass. The steel frames are in position and most of the glass will be installed next week. About one-third of the floor has been poured, with part of it being covered with hard maple. The wiring, sprinkling system, and finish work will naturally proceed at a relatively slow pace but much of the building can be occupied while this work progresses. The gas heating furnaces are already on hand ready for installation. With the exception of a few wooden beams, which are expected in shortly, all material has now been bought and is on the job.