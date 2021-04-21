Factory meeting held last night

This story originally appeared in the April 4, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Senior and Junior Chambers of Commerce held a joint meeting at the courthouse hast evening, Thursday, to which were invited all businessmen and citizens of the entire community. The purpose of the meeting was to meet the officials of a St. Louis shoe factory and to hear their proposition for locating their industry in Farmington. While the meeting was held too late for publication of the results in this issue of The Press, it is presumed that the gathering would endorse the proposal and seek the location of the industry in our community.
Negotiations with the St. Louis firm were opened a few weeks ago and since that time the Industrial Committee, composed of members of both the Junior and Senior Chambers of Commerce, have been busy securing information relative to the proposition. On last Friday, a committee of five local businessmen spent the day in St. Louis inspecting the present plant of the concern, and their claims of employment, financial responsibility, etc. The committee returned with the report that the firm had been found to be reliable in every respect and would unquestionably be a decided asset to our community.
Briefly, the history of the firm is as follows: They were organized 28 years ago and have since that date manufactured an arch support which is sold in shoe stores throughout the country. A few years ago, they expanded and started the manufacture of leather soled shoes for young children. At the present, they have so much business that they are required to farm considerable work out to another factory.
The firm is now employing 250 workers in St. Louis at two sites in rented buildings. They desire to secure a modern location in a smaller city, with approximately 40,000 square feet of floor space on one floor, which space would be ample for more than 400 employees. Because of the expiration of their present leases, they desire to move around the first of the year.
The president of the firm and his son, who is vice-president, have been in Farmington on several occasions. They are splendid, high type gentlemen who have won the immediate respect of the local businessmen. These officials state they have inspected several towns and prefer Farmington as the site of their factory. They have promised to move here, lock, stock and barrel if their proposition is accepted, which means their office force of 30 employees will live here, as well as the owners and executives of the plant. They are tremendously pleased with Farmington and have stated that they hope to become citizens, taking active part in all of our problems and accomplishments.
Farmington’s first big industry was secured 10 years ago when funds were raised for the erection of a Rice-Stix shirt factory. That industry has been a decided asset to the community ever since. At present, the plant is operating at capacity. However, our city has grown since that time and at present there is plenty of labor available to supply another industry. Several firms have sought location here in recent years, but always there has been something wrong, one way or the other. The present proposition, in the opinion of the industrial committee, is far and away the best ever offered Farmington. In fact, the committee believes it is just the proposition we have been looking for. However, it will require sacrifice on the part of every businessman and citizen. The lack of cooperation on the part of even a few will doom the venture to failure.