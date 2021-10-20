 Skip to main content
Facts about the new sophomore class officers
Facts about the new sophomore class officers

Facts about the new sophomore class officers

Farmington High School Sophomore class officers are, left to right: Linda Merryman, president; Gary Bolen, vice-president; Barbara Hager, secretary and Jackie Sutton, treasurer.

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 28, 1961 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

As we promised in last week's paper, here are facts concerning the new Sophomore class officers: Sophomore president is Linda Merryman. While in Junior High, Linda was secretary of Student Council and editor of the Junior High newspaper. This year she is a twirler, a member of the band, Pep Squad, annual staff, and Drama Guild.

Gary Bolen is the Sophomore vice-president. Gary's favorite school activities are art, football (he's a member of the team), and track.

Secretary for the class is Barbara Hager. Barbara was on Student Council while in Junior High and is presently a member of Pep Squad, A Capella Choir, Drama Guild, and Band.

Jackie Sutton is the class treasurer. She is also treasurer for FHA, sings in A Cappella Choir, and is a member of the Drama Guild and the yearbook staff.

