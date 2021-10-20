Facts about the new sophomore class officers

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 28, 1961 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

As we promised in last week's paper, here are facts concerning the new Sophomore class officers: Sophomore president is Linda Merryman. While in Junior High, Linda was secretary of Student Council and editor of the Junior High newspaper. This year she is a twirler, a member of the band, Pep Squad, annual staff, and Drama Guild.

Gary Bolen is the Sophomore vice-president. Gary's favorite school activities are art, football (he's a member of the team), and track.

Secretary for the class is Barbara Hager. Barbara was on Student Council while in Junior High and is presently a member of Pep Squad, A Capella Choir, Drama Guild, and Band.

Jackie Sutton is the class treasurer. She is also treasurer for FHA, sings in A Cappella Choir, and is a member of the Drama Guild and the yearbook staff.

