Fair's focus is on being prepared
A free Family Emergency Preparedness Fair is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centene Center on Black Knight Drive. Everyone is invited to attend the event that will feature family-friendly activities for people of all ages to help them become better prepared if or when an emergency arises at home.

Experts say that being prepared for disasters starts at home. Everyone in the family can be a part of helping to prepare for emergencies.

Age doesn't matter. Young children and teens alike can be a part of the process. Without a doubt, every family member has an important role to play when it comes to preparing ahead of time before disaster strikes.

With that thought in mind, the city of Farmington and local faith congregations are sponsoring a Family Emergency Preparedness Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive.

The fair is being described by its organizers as "a fun and free family event that just might save your life, your loved one's life, or the life of your pet."

The Family Emergency Preparedness Fair will feature a number of activities and events that include a free carnival with bounce houses, face painting and a fish pond; emergency vehicle tours of a fire truck, police car and ambulance; police K-9 and jiu-jitsu demonstrations; free child ID kits and smoke alarms; a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States and local veterans; survival and disaster preparedness; 72-hour kits; photos with Smokey The Bear and local heroes; and more.

Children under the age of 12 are asked to bring their bicycle to ride the Fun Safety Course for a prize. Also, adults are encouraged to contribute an on-site Coat Drive to be entered into a raffle for a free 72-hour kit. There will also be a manned drop-off booth for food and socks to help the needy.

Note that all giveaways and carnival prizes will be "first come, first serve."

For more information or any questions about the event, contact Bridget Gratton at 573-747-7745 or by email at BBG1411@yahoo.com.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

