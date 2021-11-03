 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FALL IN BLOOM
0 comments

FALL IN BLOOM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FALL IN BLOOM
File photo

The lawn of Farmington's Long Memorial Hall, as well as the park entrances, have been beautified with clumps of mums, thanks to Ron and Phyllis LaPlant. Pictured putting the mums in place are Dave Koch, parks and recreation director, with the assistance of Nicole LaPlant and her mother Phyllis.

The LaPlant Mum Garden located on Possum Holler Road in rural Farmington, was filled with 1,800 new plants this year of 41 varieties. This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1981 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess might be an easy one for some of our readers, but for others it may just be a head scratcher. Do you know what it is?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News