FALL IN BLOOM

The lawn of Farmington's Long Memorial Hall, as well as the park entrances, have been beautified with clumps of mums, thanks to Ron and Phyllis LaPlant. Pictured putting the mums in place are Dave Koch, parks and recreation director, with the assistance of Nicole LaPlant and her mother Phyllis.
The LaPlant Mum Garden located on Possum Holler Road in rural Farmington, was filled with 1,800 new plants this year of 41 varieties. This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1981 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor