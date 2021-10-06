‘Fall Marketplace’ at October Women’s Connection

Ladies who attend the Women’s Connection are well known for their needlework, craft items, delicious candies, and baked goods. They will be bringing these, as well as other items for purchase, to the “Fall Marketplace” — the organization's annual fundraiser for Stonecroft Ministries International.

The marketplace will be held from 9:15-11 a. m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Farmington Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall located at the entrance of Columbia and Cayce streets.

Ladies are welcome to attend and bake some, make some or buy some.

Inspirational speaker, floral designer and lay counselor Kelly Carter of Bonner Springs, Kansas, will also be on hand to share how she “Made it Personal Through Her Radiant Journey” when she found the “true designer” of her heart.

Kelly and her husband, Eddie, who have been married for more than 30 years, live on 14 acres of land. They are the parents of five girls and also proud grandparents. They love camping in national and state parks where they can hike and spend family time together.