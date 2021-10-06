 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Fall Marketplace’ at October Women’s Connection
0 comments

‘Fall Marketplace’ at October Women’s Connection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ladies who attend the Women’s Connection are well known for their needlework, craft items, delicious candies, and baked goods. They will be bringing these, as well as other items for purchase, to the “Fall Marketplace” — the organization's annual fundraiser for Stonecroft Ministries International.

The marketplace will be held from 9:15-11 a. m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Farmington Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall located at the entrance of Columbia and Cayce streets.

Ladies are welcome to attend and bake some, make some or buy some.

Inspirational speaker, floral designer and lay counselor Kelly Carter of Bonner Springs, Kansas, will also be on hand to share how she “Made it Personal Through Her Radiant Journey” when she found the “true designer” of her heart.

Kelly and her husband, Eddie, who have been married for more than 30 years, live on 14 acres of land. They are the parents of five girls and also proud grandparents. They love camping in national and state parks where they can hike and spend family time together.

Because Kelly has been a floral designer all these years, she enjoys blessing family members and friends with surprise bouquets of flowers or helping at their weddings. She also loves modern calligraphy and watercolor pictures. On top of all that, Kelly hosts weekly Bible studies at her favorite coffee shop.

To meet this very talented lady and hear her personal testimony, make your $10 required brunch reservation/cancelation by calling Barb at 747-3854 or Mary at 358-1274.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This interesting item was a handy thing to have around the office and still might be for some folks. Do you know what it is? If you think you …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess looks like your typical office trash can, but it's more than that. Take a good look at it, see what makes it differen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News