'Fall Yard of the Season Award' recipient announced
Pictured, from left, are homeowner Georgia Moore; club member Janet Gillam; Tracy Young of Belgrade State Bank; NWGC President Pam Jaycox, and club member Denise Wright.

The Nancy Weber Garden Club (NWGC), in partnership with Belgrade State Bank, recently presented its "Fall Yard of the Season Award" to Georgia Moore of Farmington. The Moore home is full of flowers for all seasons and is known for its beautiful irises and daylilies.

Georgia and her late husband Danny shared a passion for gardening and spent many happy hours making their yard beautiful. Their yard is a gem in any season. The fall decor and bright yellow mums just shouted fall.

The "Yard of the Season award is presented four times a year to a beautiful garden. Recipients receive recognition with a yard sign and a monetary award sponsored by Belgrade State Bank.

