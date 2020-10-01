 Skip to main content
FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD

FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
Submitted photo

The Nancy Weber Garden Club, in partnership with Belgrade State Bank, recently presented its "Fall Yard of the Season Award" to Dan and Ellen Schunks of Farmington. The award recognizes the effort and commitment residents and businesses put forth to keep their yards and gardens looking beautiful. Recipients receive recognition with a yard sign and a monetary award sponsored by Belgrade State Bank.

The Nancy Weber Garden Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, continuing the traditions and values of its founding members. For more information about the NWCG and Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, visit sites.google.com/site/fgcmsoutheast/

