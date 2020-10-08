Family donates 'smart cradle' to PHC in daughter's memory

A local family is turning the pain of pregnancy loss into an act of kindness for others who experience a similar tragedy.

After a pregnancy loss, many families want to spend as much time as possible with their infants. Mothers are often hospitalized for days after giving birth – which allows for precious time for families to see and hold a child who unfortunately will not return home with them.

“During a routine 36-week check-up, our lives came crashing down as we were told our sweet baby’s heart had stopped beating,” said Chelcy AuBuchon. “We were induced the next day, and Eastyn Marie AuBuchon was born still on Aug. 13, 2019.”

The sudden loss of a pregnancy is devastating, and due to the natural changes that occur in the body after death, families typically only get a few hours with their baby. Fortunately, the hospital where Chelcy delivered had access to a smart cradle, which is a type of bassinet equipped with a cooling unit that keeps the bassinet’s gel-filled liner at 42 to 45 degrees.

This chilled liner gives families the gift of time by slowing these natural changes — allowing loved ones additional time to make memories, take photos, and properly say goodbye to their baby before leaving the hospital.