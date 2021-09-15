Family Emergency Preparedness Fair has large turnout

The Family Emergency Preparedness Fair saw an impressive turnout on Saturday — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on America.

The city of Farmington and local faith congregations partnered together to sponsor the fair, which took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centene Center.

Area families took part in fun activities and demonstrations that provided valuable information on how to be prepared for the unexpected.

According to Callie Hargiss, one of the event organizers, the day's theme was "be prepared; not scared." She noted that all of the different information booths at the fair had seen a steady stream of visitors throughout the day, with some head-counts estimated at around 1,500 people.

"A lot of our booths, like the CERT and Red Cross, said that they've given out a ton of information today," Hargiss said. "They were actually surprised that they almost ran out of things. So, they were really impressed with how much people were actually interested and wanted to take care and prepare."