Family medicine provider welcomed at Parkland Health Center

Parkland Health Center has welcomed Hunter Wadlow, FNP-BC, to its medical staff. Hunter is a family nurse practitioner and specializes in family medicine. He is accepting new patients at Parkland Health Center Medical Clinic North, located at 7245 Raider Rd. in Bonne Terre.

Hunter sees patients of all ages for various injuries, illnesses, and conditions. He provides general adult and pediatric wellness exams, physicals, cold and flu treatment, weight management, and vaccinations. He also helps manage acute and chronic conditions such as acute illness and injury, hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders, hyperlipidemia, asthma, COPD, and gastrointestinal and skin conditions.

Hunter’s care philosophy focuses on working with patients and their health care teams to promote the highest quality of care possible. He indicated he believes in collaboratively working to establish an individualized care plan with each patient, providing compassionate care and treating patients like his own family. He advocates for rural health care and tailors care plans to help meet the needs of patients living in rural areas.

Hunter grew up in and spent most of his life in Farmington, and he said is happy to have the opportunity to continue living and caring for patients in the area.

“I am very excited to get started and to be able to provide care to my hometown community,” he said.

In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family hunting, fishing, kayaking, and playing guitar.

Hunter completed his medical training at the University of Missouri-Columbia. To make an appointment, patients can call 573-358-4600 or visit parklandhealthcenter.org.