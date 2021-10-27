 Skip to main content
Famous baseball players pass through town
Famous baseball players pass through town

This story originally appeared in the Oct. 16, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Paul and "Dizzy" Dean, two of the world's most famous ball players, especially considering the fact that both play in the minor leagues, passed through Farmington on last Monday morning.

The brothers had played an exhibition game at Charleston the previous day and are now in a barnstorming tour throughout the country.

While going through Farmington they stopped at the DeLuxe Barber Shop for shaves. Quite a number of ball fans gathered to listen to their baseball chatter.

