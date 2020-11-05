Fans of Farmington

As with many events sidelined because of the pandemic, the loss of Farmington Country Days was greeted with disappointment by many, and certainly by no one more than Michael and Jessie Williams who had been chosen to serve as this year's Mr. and Mrs. Country Days.
The couple who are the proprietors of Previously Loved Antiques and Gifts located at 104 S. Washington, sat for an interview to talk about their lives and how important the city of Farmington is to them.
Jessie recalled her childhood years
“I was born in Bonne Terre, but my dad was a mechanic for the mines," Jesse said. "When the mines shut down, we moved to Colorado, so I grew up in Colorado. I would come back every summer and stay with my aunt and uncle in Desloge. My maiden name was Chatman and my mother’s maiden name was House.
"I loved Missouri and I loved the people. After I graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, I came back. I worked at Mineral Area Hospital that first year and then I started teaching at Mineral Area College (MAC). I worked at the hospital, also the state hospital, and then I would teach. Summers I would work at some hospital and then I would teach nursing and social science.”
When it came to nursing, Jessie did just about everything. She worked in home healthcare, the emergency room, obstetrics, medical/surgical and mental health.
“But, teaching was my love,” she said. “I could have made a lot more money if I stayed out in the hospitals, but I really loved to teach.”
The nursing program at MAC benefited from 42 years of Jessie’s guidance, and on occasion she led the entire program as its chairman.
“We would rotate the chairmanship,” she said. “I think it was a good idea to rotate because then everybody knew what it was like to be in that spot. We had a great group of women that really worked well together. I think that was part of the reason. Al Sullivan was the one that came up with that idea — it was brilliant.”
While at MAC, she also worked in the theater with the legendary Dr. G. Richard Reney and was a member of the Onstage Players in Farmington.
Mike was born in Elvins and lived in Flat River (now Park Hills) for a while. In 1956, his family moved into a new house in Desloge. They lived there a short time before the 1956 tornado hit the town, creating significant damage.
“We were two blocks down from the school,” he said. “When the coach found out I was moving to Desloge, he wanted me to play on their team. I went up to the field that evening, it had been thundering and lightning and raining most of the day. I walked back towards the house. I got back to the corner on our street and my dad was out in the street waving ‘Come on, there’s a tornado coming!’ We ran into the house and kneeled on the couch and watched it for quite a while.
"We didn’t have a basement, so dad put me, my mom and little brother on the bed in the front bedroom and covered us up. Just before it hit, he said, ‘we better go to the back.’ We went to the back bedroom and covered up. I remember looking out from under the covers and the house looked like an accordion — everything was moving in and out. After it was over, we checked the house and there was a telephone pole laying across the bed in the front bedroom. It was a miracle.”
A few years later, Mike got called up to go to Vietnam.
“In ’66 I got orders to go to Vietnam," he said. "I spent 13 months over there. When I come back, I went to Fort Sam Houston in Texas where I was stationed for the last 18 months.”
Speaking about the problems he and other Vietnam veterans faced when they came back home, Mike said, “It’s a different society nowadays. When I came back from Vietnam into California, we landed and came into the terminal. There were protesters in there. They were spitting at us, calling us baby killers and all this stuff. We weren’t accepted when we came back from there. It was tough compared to the way it is today. The Vietnam War got written off, to a certain extent.”
According to Mike, some of the stigma of that time seems to continue in certain situations.
“My doctor at the VA said that, if I had been in Desert Storm or Iraq, they’d jump all over me to take care of me,” he said. “But with Vietnam, you had to fight for everything you got. They didn’t really call it a war, it was a conflict.”
Jessie noted that the public in general has changed their view of Vietnam veterans.
“Even in the general population of kids, if he has a Vietnam cap on, they’ll come up and say ‘thank you.’ I’m glad to see that happening, although I don’t know how much they appreciate what they really went through in Korea and Vietnam when they came home. Every Memorial Day we go out to the cemetery where they do the service. Those ROTC kids are there; it’s nice to see the respect.”
A very busy lady, Jessie serves on Farmington’s Planning and Zoning Committee, the Historical Commission and the Historical Society, where she is involved with the History Museum. She's also a member of the General Federated Women’s Monday Club, which takes care of the Long House, as well as the Philanthropical Education Organization.
Mike is president of Lead Belt Golf Club in Bonne Terre. Jessie said his biggest contribution — along with every veteran — was going to war for the country. They are both active in the Memorial United Methodist Church and were at one time involved with the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club.
“He would take stuff to St. Jude’s,” Jessie said. “We’re hand tying quilts. We would make a bunch of them over the winter and its funny — these motorcycle riding guys would ride down to St. Jude’s. Every kid got their own quilt.”
“We try to support the community. We always donate to the sports programs and the cancer society and Help the Hungry. To me, if you’re not involved in your community, you’re not doing your job as a citizen.”
Jessie expressed concern about the loss of community that she feels has become increasingly prevalent these days.
“It used to be you did know your neighbors because we did visit,” she said. “We grew up that way. We always went to grandma’s house on Monday because she washed. All the aunts would come and help. We would set around and talk. Even now, my sisters, we all get together Sundays after church. You set and talk and the kids are there. They learn their family history and their roots. They learn about people around them. We don’t do that anymore.
“I started out as a nurse’s aide when I was 13 years old, working and doing something for other people. I didn’t get paid — I learned to give. I think that’s what some of our society’s going through. I am so grateful to the high school for this new Latin Honors Program. It’s so good to see those kids learning to give back, our whole society’s been ‘give me, give me’, entitled, these kids are learning to give. They are listening to people who have life experiences.”
Mike said that so many of the youth today don’t believe in themselves.
“I had a year at MAC and then I went into the service. I went into the tire business. I wanted to know everything about it — I did learn everything about it. I went into the concrete business, I told the guy that hired me, ‘I don’t know anything about maintenance on these ready-mix trucks’, he said, ‘you can learn it’.
"I sat down and started going through all the books on maintenance. I did that for four to five years and then my boss retired. I took over the plant. I made my own job because I wanted to know everything about it. When I took over as manager, my last four years were record years. They never had so much in sales.”
Jessie explained how she taught the importance of attitude to her nursing students at MAC.
“I used to give the students a talk at the beginning of the year — ‘You wake up every morning and you decide what attitude you’re going to have,'” she said. “It can be positive or negative, that’s on you. That’s your choice. You look back and 90% of what occurs in your life was because of the attitude you had when you went into it.”
The leadership of Farmington has earned high marks from Jessie.
“I have to say that the city government has a heart for this town. Greg [Beavers] has done a really good job. He’s very forward-thinking, yet has an appreciation for where we’ve come from.”
She also expressed her appreciation for Mayor Larry Forsythe and his love of Farmington that he brings to his office. She had kind words as well for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I know the chamber of commerce [has a heart] for the business people, for the little guy,” Jessie said. “If hadn’t been for them when I was starting out, I would have been floundering. They supported us, they were there for us. There’s continuing education-marketing and business — those things that were valuable to me. I think they all do a good job. Candy [Hente] and Cassie [Thomas] — and Laura [Raymer] when she was there — they have been a real asset to business here.”
Jessie listed some of the things that she appreciates about Farmington, including the old St. Francois County Jail Museum, the Farmer’s Market, the Community Garden and the city's transit system.
“I see these people walking by every day and now they have the ability to go places they couldn’t get to on foot,” she said.
Jessie marvels at the visitors who come to Farmington from far-flung places all around the world.
“The people that come here!" she said. "I’ve had people from New Zealand, Australia, Germany, New York City, California. I just had a lady yesterday in from Texas — she stopped in Farmington. It amazes me where people from all over find us.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!