Farewell party held at radio station KREI
This story originally appeared in the June 14, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The employees of radio station KREI gathered at the station Tuesday evening for a picnic supper and party, honoring Kermit Barker, chief engineer at KREI for the past four years, who is leaving to build his own radio station at Charleston, Mo.

Those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Roberts, Mr. and Mrs. Ted Graves, Mr. and Mrs. Bob McFadden, Mr. and Mrs. Muff Bequette, Miss Peggy Buxton, Bill Westbrook, Kermit Barker, Al Meschi, Carol Jane Graves, Jim Roberts, Martha Roberts, Connie Vandergriff, Cecelia Roberts, Terry and Gregory McFadden.

