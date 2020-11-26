Farmer’s Tax Guide available at SFC Extension

With the new year upon us, ‘tis the season for taxes. To help farmer’s navigate tax preparation, the IRS publishes a “Farmer’s Tax Guide”.
The publication explains how the federal tax laws apply to farming and serves as a guide to figure your taxes and complete your 2020 farm tax return. Also included in the publication are administrative and law changes for 2020.
To obtain a copy of “Farmer’s Tax Guide – Publication 225”, visit the St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension Office, 1 W. Liberty, Suite 101 (Courthouse Annex) in Farmington. For additional information call 573-756-4539.
