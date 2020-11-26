 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmer’s Tax Guide available at SFC Extension
0 comments

Farmer’s Tax Guide available at SFC Extension

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmer's Tax Guide available at SFC Extension

With the new year upon us, ‘tis the season for taxes. To help farmer’s navigate tax preparation, the IRS publishes a “Farmer’s Tax Guide”.

The publication explains how the federal tax laws apply to farming and serves as a guide to figure your taxes and complete your 2020 farm tax return. Also included in the publication are administrative and law changes for 2020.

To obtain a copy of “Farmer’s Tax Guide – Publication 225”, visit the St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension Office, 1 W. Liberty, Suite 101 (Courthouse Annex) in Farmington. For additional information call 573-756-4539.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
A return to normalcy
News

A return to normalcy

With the world pinning its hopes on the impending release of an effective and safe vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus, Missouri Rep. Dale Wr…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another weird looking item that has a specific purpose. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your ans…

+7
World War II memories
News

World War II memories

An extensive collection of World War II relics from a Farmington native is being curated and researched by his daughter, who has recently move…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News