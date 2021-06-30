Farmington a monument to chamber of commerce

This Friday, July 2, The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 80th anniversary of incorporation. In recognition of this milestone and the impact the organization has had on this city, The Farmington Press is reprinting a story that originally appeared in January 2020. – Editor

Farmington businessman and former mayor Stuart “Mit” Landrum presented an informative program on the history of Farmington and how the city's chamber of commerce has played an integral role in the city's spectacular growth from its humble beginnings in the early 1800’s and continuing up to the present day.

Landrum was guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Jan. 16 at Centene Center.

“I thought it would be interesting if you all could take a look at some of the things that the chamber of commerce has done down through the years in our town,” he said. “I know nowadays we are in a transition of shifting leadership over to younger people and sometimes you lose some track of things that happened in the past.”

Landrum began his program with the founding of Farmington by Sarah Barton Murphy and her descendants.