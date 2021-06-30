Farmington a monument to chamber of commerce

This Friday, July 2, The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 80th anniversary of incorporation. In recognition of this milestone and the impact the organization has had on this city, The Farmington Press is reprinting a story that originally appeared in January 2020. – Editor
Farmington businessman and former mayor Stuart “Mit” Landrum presented an informative program on the history of Farmington and how the city's chamber of commerce has played an integral role in the city's spectacular growth from its humble beginnings in the early 1800’s and continuing up to the present day.
Landrum was guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Jan. 16 at Centene Center.
“I thought it would be interesting if you all could take a look at some of the things that the chamber of commerce has done down through the years in our town,” he said. “I know nowadays we are in a transition of shifting leadership over to younger people and sometimes you lose some track of things that happened in the past.”
Landrum began his program with the founding of Farmington by Sarah Barton Murphy and her descendants.
“She wasn’t in the chamber of course, but she set the tone for our town,” he said. “…Murphy came here in about 1799 and one of the first things she did was give away part of the property that she and her husband had gotten through a Spanish land grant to anybody who would come to town and set up a church. A Methodist minister took her up on it and she gave him a farm.”
When Missouri gained statehood in 1822, the Murphy family donated 52 acres of their farm property to start the city.
Landrum then moved on to the next major factor in Farmington's continued development that came about with the construction of the state hospital.
“You could really make a case that Farmington’s chamber started here,” he said. “This is 100 years after Sarah Barton Murphy came to town. In 1899 the state of Missouri decided that they wanted to have mental facilities scattered around the corners of the state, so in southeast Missouri they put out a request for proposals that all the towns around here participated in. We won — we got the state hospital that opened up in 1902 because the citizens of Farmington got together and bought a farm and donated it to the state as our incentive.
“It totally changed the character of Farmington. We were just a little farming community back then — the population was less than 2,000. All of a sudden, in came a river of state payroll into our town. Farmington went through the Great Depression with no bank failures. We paved streets in town. We built a swimming pool. We were the only town for miles around that kept the streetlights on because we could afford to do it.”
What is now known as The Factory—then the Rice-Stix Shirt Factory—was built in 1932 as a result of efforts by the chamber of commerce.
“It was the depths of the Great Depression,” Landrum said. “It was businesses closing all over the United States, and somehow, the chamber of commerce of Farmington brought a factory in and created several hundred jobs.”
According to Landrum, less than a decade later the city welcomed another factory into the area.
“In 1941, we got Trimfoot Shoe Factory,” he said. “That was a chamber of commerce project. The chamber under Eddie Effrein had a connection with the guy that owned Trimfoot Shoe Company. The chamber…bought a farm on the north end of town. They subdivided it and sold off the lots to pay for the acreage that the factory sits on.”
Another chamber of commerce project was the building of Karsch Boulevard. Landrum explained that local lawyer Taylor Smith Jr. was the president of the chamber in the middle 1950s and got the state to build it.
“He was one of the kingpin Democrats in the state of Missouri at a time when the Democrats were running the show,” he said. “When he got to be chamber president, he had connections to go to the state and get Karsch Boulevard done. Think of the thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in payroll and sales tax generated on that street, and that was a chamber of commerce project.”
The next chamber of commerce project was the Farmington Community Hospital. Landrum’s father was chamber of commerce president when he said in a 1963 speech that Farmington should build a hospital and that he was going to try to get it accomplished.
“Immediately, the town rallied around the idea,” he said. “They persevered and in 1969 the hospital was opened. Today, the hospital has hundreds of millions in payroll from the great jobs, plus it gives us healthcare. BJC, the last I heard, when they took over the hospital, they have invested an additional $90 million in that hospital.”
In 1979-80, the chamber of commerce went to the state, and in 1980, convinced the state to sell 168 acres of the state hospital land for the first industrial park. At the same time, there was the first real downtown revitalization project in Farmington, and it was a chamber of commerce project.
“We wound up with about $300,000 of sidewalks we put in,” Landrum said. “About a year after we put the sidewalks in, they did a survey and [asked] what’s the number one thing you like about Farmington? And it was the sidewalks everybody said they liked, because it really fixed up the downtown.”
Landrum noted that Farmington is a monument to the chamber of commerce.
“What would our town be like without these things?” he asked.
Showing a graph of Farmington’s population growth over almost 200 years, Landrum pointed out the sudden growth spurts that occurred at the time each of the events happened.
“There are more people living in the cities by a wide margin than there are in the country,” he said. “Farmington, through its chamber of commerce, has pretty much reversed that effect.”
Farmington still has the potential for massive growth in population and business, Landrum predicts.
“We’re up around 20,000 right now,” he said. “I think we are going to get 30,000 within 15 years. There was a prediction back in 1980, when we started being successful in our economic development, that we would pass Cape Girardeau eventually. That may still happen.”
The next project Landrum believes the chamber should address is below average wages in St. Francois County.
“What can we do for our area to bring in an extra $10,000-11,000 per household?” he asked. “Surely we can have a whack at this thing, or start to.”
Landrum ended his presentation on an optimistic note, saying, “When it comes to the chamber of commerce, let me close by saying, the best is yet to come.”
