Farmington among 12 state utilities recognized

Fifteen MPUA hometown utilities, including the city of Farmington, were recognized by American Public Power Association (APPA) with "Certificates of Excellence" for reliable performance, as shown by comparing their outage records against nationwide data gathered by the Energy Information Administration.

The recognition took place March 31.

In addition to the city of Farmington, hometown electric utilities recognized by APPA included these 11 other Missouri cities: Chillicothe, Columbia, Fulton, Harrisonville, Higginsville, Kirkwood, Lebanon, Macon, Marshall, Monett and Shelbina.

Also recognized were three Arkansas member utilities at Clarksville, Siloam Springs, and West Memphis. The utilities were among 186 public power utilities nationwide that earned the recognition.

The utilities tracked and reported their outage information using APPA’s eReliability Tracker, a web-based subscription service, with the data benchmarked against national statistics from the United States Energy Information Administration. The tool is now used by 26 MPUA member utilities to track their outage data.

