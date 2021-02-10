Farmington and the 1918 Spanish flu

During the first three weeks of the ban, Mayor Giessing was harassed by numerous citizens to “lift the ban” and allow conditions to take their course. Farmington considered eliminating the ban on Nov. 2, but an increase in influenza cases in the Presbyterian Orphanage, 30 cases developing within an hour, caused them to leave it in place. On Nov. 16, they rescinded the ban but indicated that it could be recalled if the cases warranted. By that time, city physicians had seen 140 cases in 25 different homes.

The city also made it a requirement for physicians to report any contagious disease being treated with 12 hours both within the Farmington city limits or within 5 miles of the limits under a penalty of $10. Even though restrictions were eased, the Farmington Board of the Education kept the local schools closed to its over 800 students. The county reported 23 influenza related deaths during November with Bismarck, Farmington, Flat River and Leadwood experiencing the greatest numbers.

In mid-December it was estimated that 300 to 400 Farmington citizens had been infected in 100 to 150 residences, and it was reported that “after every public demonstration or the mingling of the people, there was a noticeable increase. This was especially true after Thanksgiving.”