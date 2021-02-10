Farmington and the 1918 Spanish flu

After spending the past year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States is still making efforts to bring the coronavirus under control through a combination of vaccinations, school closings, quarantines and the wearing of masks. In this look back at the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic by local historian Robert Mueller, the reader may find it fascinating to discover that much of what is being experienced today is strikingly familiar to that which Farmington residents dealt with little more than a century ago. – Editor
According to the CDC, the “Spanish influenza” pandemic of 1918/1920 infected about 500 million persons worldwide resulting in an estimated 50 million deaths. Here in the United States, an estimated 625,000 persons died from the influenza. While this influenza did not originate in Spain, it was named such since early Spain was more factual in reporting on the number of cases. Other countries under reported the count to avoid morale issues among troops then fighting World War I. It was also known as “la grippe.”
The flu began being diagnosed in America at Army installations in the spring of 1918. However, deaths attributed to influenza were not recorded in St. Francois County until later that fall. Earlier cases may have occurred as physicians of the period did not understand that a virus caused the influenza, nor did they have a laboratory test to determine if influenza was a contributor to death. Fatalities from pulmonary tuberculosis, whooping cough, cholera, typhoid, and various types of pneumonia were characteristic of the period.
The death of a 13-year-old boy from Iron Mountain on Oct. 10, 1918 was the first time influenza was listed as a contributor. The first death attributed to influenza alone occurred on Oct. 21st with the death of a 33-year-old man in Gumbo. Five other deaths occurred in the county that month with influenza listed as being a contributor.
To reduce the spreading of the disease, Missouri Governor Frederick D. Gardner issued a proclamation in early October closing theaters, schools and moving picture shows, and prohibited all public meetings in the state.
On Oct. 12, Farmington’s mayor, Charles Henry (C.H.) Giessing, issued a local proclamation that read: “Spanish influenza threatens Farmington. The State orders close restrictive and quarantine measures. Following these recommendations, the churches, Sunday schools, lodge meetings, public schools, picture shows, pool halls, receptions, parties, etc., are hereby ordered close until further notice. All assembled groups of more than six persons are hereby forbidden until further notice. Parents must keep their children at home and off the streets. Consult your family physicians about preventive remedies. This order effective at once, for an indefinite period, to be enforced by legal authority, with full penalty inflicted if disobeyed.”
On October 21, F. E. Hinch, physician to the County Board of Health, issued a similar proclamation for the entire county but indicated that it was not to be construed to limit travel for necessary business, seeking sunshine and fresh air, or to visit doctors and dentists for necessary attention. Included in the ban were the 43 one-room and three two-room schoolhouses spread located throughout the county. The total student population of the county at that time was 10,430 students.
During the first three weeks of the ban, Mayor Giessing was harassed by numerous citizens to “lift the ban” and allow conditions to take their course. Farmington considered eliminating the ban on Nov. 2, but an increase in influenza cases in the Presbyterian Orphanage, 30 cases developing within an hour, caused them to leave it in place. On Nov. 16, they rescinded the ban but indicated that it could be recalled if the cases warranted. By that time, city physicians had seen 140 cases in 25 different homes.
The city also made it a requirement for physicians to report any contagious disease being treated with 12 hours both within the Farmington city limits or within 5 miles of the limits under a penalty of $10. Even though restrictions were eased, the Farmington Board of the Education kept the local schools closed to its over 800 students. The county reported 23 influenza related deaths during November with Bismarck, Farmington, Flat River and Leadwood experiencing the greatest numbers.
In mid-December it was estimated that 300 to 400 Farmington citizens had been infected in 100 to 150 residences, and it was reported that “after every public demonstration or the mingling of the people, there was a noticeable increase. This was especially true after Thanksgiving.”
Several weaknesses were identified in the campaign against the influenza, including a less than comprehensive count of cases, lack of reports by physicians to the health officer, lack of community support for the physicians and the health department, failure of infected people to quarantine at home, and no proper coordination between the towns in the county.
Influenza-related deaths in the county increased significantly during December as 54 deaths occurred. Hardest hit were the towns of Bonne Terre and Desloge, followed by Leadwood and Farmington. Pre-school age children and adults ages 20 to 40 were the most vulnerable to influenza related fatalities. Schools in the other parts of the county had re-opened in late November, but the Farmington schools remained closed until Dec. 30.
January and February 1919 showed a sharp reduction as just 11 and four influenza-related death, respectively, were recorded. Few related deaths were experienced in subsequent months until January 1920 when five occurred. In February 1920, the pandemic came back with a vengeance. Farmington and the surrounding vicinity had 322 reported cases in the first two weeks of the month.
Approximately 30 percent of the students were absent from Farmington’s public schools on Feb. 4 and the board of education again closed the schools. They would reopen two weeks later. Farmington’s Ministerial Alliance suspended services of any kind in their churches until the pandemic diminished.
Overall, the county experienced 60 influenza-related deaths, the worst monthly death toll of the entire pandemic. Flat River, Leadwood, Elvins and Bonne Terre experienced more influenza-related deaths than the rest of the county combined. The pandemic decreased by month’s end and attendance at Farmington’s schools began returning to normal.
One bright spot during the two major pandemic waves was the minimal incident rate at State Hospital #4 which had over 700 patients and several hundred employees. This was attributed to a rigid quarantine put in place within the hospital and the use of antiseptics and germicides, together with thorough sanitation.
Today, we better understand the cause of influenza, can test for its presence in humans, provide better medical procedures and medicines to treat affected individuals, as well as develop vaccines to prevent viral infections. However, methods used to minimize the spread of pandemics such as COVID-19, are the same methods used during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1920.
Unfortunately, history does often repeat itself.