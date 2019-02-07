Try 1 month for 99¢
Farmington announces enrollment dates

Truman Learning Center will be the site for kindergarten enrollment and Pre-K screening. Be sure and check the dates so you don't miss getting your youngster signed up for school in the fall.

Kindergarten enrollment for Farmington School District will be held 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5-8 at Truman Learning Center, located at 209 West College St. 

Students with last names, A-M, enroll March 5 or March 6. Students with last names, N-Z, enroll March 7 or March 8. Children already enrolled in Pre-K at Truman do not need to attend enrollment. 

Parents need to bring a state birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency (property tax, utility bill, phone bill, rental agreement). Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019.

Pre-K screening will be held March 12-14 at Truman. Children need to be 4 years old by Aug. 1. Call for appointment at 573-701-1370.

Kindergarten screening will be held April 24-25 by appointment.

