FARMINGTON ARCHERY CLUB MEMBERS

File photo

Members of the Farmington Archery Club examine arrows made by fellow archers in the above photo. The group, which meets once each month, is currently searching for a hilly plot of ground located near Farmington for use as an archery range.

Pictured are, from left, Clark Mathes, club secretary-treasurer; Kenneth Allen, David Higbee, vice-president; Homer Wiley; and Robert Smith, club president. This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, April 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

