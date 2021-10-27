Farmington artists win top awards at plein air contest

This is the 17th year that plein air artists have been welcomed to paint outdoors in and around Ste. Genevieve as part of a contest with over $3,000 in prizes and awards. But this is the first year that both top awards have gone to artists who call Farmington home.

Derek Gollaher took Best of Show with a large painting of the operation at Mississippi Lime Company on Highway 61 and Market Street.

Dianne Dickerson won the coveted People's Choice vote and the Bette Geraghty Memorial award as best from among members of the Sainte Genevieve Art Guild who participated in the competition.

Dianne credited her colorful rendition of the Ste. Genevieve Memorial Cemetery to the inspiration provided by the spirits within. And those spirits were very active this past Saturday evening when the very popular Deja Vu Spirit Reunion was held.

But neither Dianne nor Derek was aware that they were possibly influenced by other spirits — those of the members of the 1930s Art Colony who not only came to Ste. Genevieve each summer to paint outdoors, but also chose as subjects the Lime Kiln and Memorial Cemetery.