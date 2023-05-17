A group from the Parkland recently traveled to the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City to celebrate US Tool’s winning the Breaking Traditions award, offered by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Center for Career Education.

The company, the largest cutting tool reconditioner in North America with origins in the Lead Belt’s history, were nominated by the Farmington and North County school districts for “their outstanding work supporting students and career education.”

North County District Educational Technology Specialist Jennifer Huff, who is vice president of the Industry & Education Partnership that US Tool spearheaded, had the privilege of introducing representatives from US Tool during the awards ceremony at the mansion which recognized additional Breaking Traditions Award winners

Huff explained that, in 2018, US Tool CEO Bruce Williams, aided by Human Resources Vice President Tony Myers, led the effort to create the Industry & Education Partnership, which is comprised of 14 local industries and 13 schools spanning five counties.

“They needed a way to remedy the shrinking pool of candidates applying for jobs with relatable trade skills. US Tool saw the need in the community for a career path for students who are not college bound,” she said. “Many high school graduates are choosing the pathway to a career instead of college and our area schools and businesses have been working collaboratively to bridge the gap between industry and education.”

The mission of the group is to foster industry and education collaboration, with help from state and local agencies, to create a curriculum, career path and skill development for students who are interested in careers within the production and manufacturing field.

“The goal is to partner with the local schools by providing resources for the classroom and offering internship programs to train or ‘retool’ students into employees. The companies also provide students with industry tours twice a year and job shadowing,” Huff said, which can often culminate in job offers. She said US Tool is not the main focus of the program – it’s on the community and its students.

“This program continues to expand as word of mouth travels to schools and local businesses. Although many of the schools started this process around the same time, each school is different on how the program works for them and at what speed they progress,” Huff said. “The partnership adapts to the needs of the districts and their students.

“US Tool Group’s Bruce and Brent Williams, Tony Myers, Denny Bouse, and Jamie Vinson had the vision and have been a major supporter of the schools since 2018, providing financial support, purchasing or repurposing tools and machinery for various industrial arts programs, and being a leader in the partnership’s success and growth. Without their leadership and vision, the partnership would not exist.”

Myers, accepting the award on behalf of the Williamses, acknowledged they were the driving force behind the partnership.

“This all started with a question about the readiness and career path of graduating seniors who aren’t planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” Myers said. “We quickly determined that, about 40% of our students overall, those graduating students wanted to be provided with learning opportunities in skilled trades careers. We also learned that overall, only about 20% of our students achieved their bachelor’s degree. An overall total of 80% of our students -- who want and need skills to enter the workforce in a hands-on, production, skills position.”

Myers said regional schools and a few businesses were invited to meet at US Tool to discuss the future possibilities for training.

“It was an eye opener for everyone. Initially you could feel some tension and a lack of trust. But as we continued to talk, share our thoughts, and clarify our lack of understanding each other’s perspectives it didn’t take long to feel and see the sincerity of everyone there and that we could make a difference for these students if we worked together,” Myers said. “It was very clear that our schools, administrators, and our extremely impressive educators were passionate and welcomed our help and support.”

Myers said US Tool is particularly proud to have supported and partially funded the restoration of industrial arts programs – at one time called “shop class” -- in schools, and to have connected dozens of students with businesses to get their skills and knowledge ready for careers in their chosen industries.

“We have come a long way and we are excited as we move forward, knowing we have not yet even seen how far we can go to build skill development, career paths and relationships that support our students and their lives,” Myers said, adding that the Williamses were unable to attend since they were buying more machinery for their world headquarters in Farmington that will expand the company’s production capacity and create 50 new jobs.

Myers thanked Huff and North County; Farmington School District and Lindsey Kearns; the partnership’s members; State Rep. Mike Henderson and State Rep. Dale Wright; HR coworker Jamie Vinson; and Plant Manager Denny Bouse.

“[Bouse] is one of those students who pursued his dream in the skilled trades and now is our operational leader for all aspects of our production in support of the important role that we play in our country’s aerospace and defense industries,” Myers said.

“All our schools, educators and those businesses that helped to create and support our initiative and achieve success deserve thanks,” Myers said. “Thank you all for your support and for the recognition of US Tool and the Partnership in Farmington and the Mineral Area. This award is an honor for us.”